Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid to Announce India’s Playing XI For 3rd Test at Rajkot TODAY?

India's captain Rohit Sharma with Head Coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Rajkot: With a number of big stars missing due to various reasons, we could be in for a couple of debuts at Rajkot during the third Test versus England. Multiple reports in various publications suggest that Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel would be making the debuts for the country. So if that is the case, will Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid break the norm and announce the playing XI for the Rajkot Test on the eve of the game?

While teams like Australia and England have made it a trend to announce their playing XIs on the eve of a game, will the Indian team risk announcing theirs. It is unlikely, but there is a press conference in the evening and one should not be surprised if the playing XI is announced then.

