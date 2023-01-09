Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid’s Selection Blues Ahead of India-Sri Lanka ODIs

Rohit Sharma to address media in Guwahati ahead of 1st ODI

Guwahati: As fit-again Rohit Sharma gets ready to lead the side in the ODIs, there are problems of plenty that are back to haunt the side. Rohit and coach Rahul Dravid have selection blues to counter. Too many players vying for the same spots and that is going to make it difficult for the captain-coach duo while picking the XI. So who plays and who misses out and what are the selection worries? It is the ODI World Cup year and hence every game for the Indian side is important considering the marquee event will be held in India.

Who opens with Rohit? There is Ishan Kishan and then there is Shubman Gill. Both the openers have been in decent touch, one a right-hander and the other – a left-hander. Whispers are that a left-handed opener would be picked to continue the right-left combination at the top and hence Kishan is the frontrunner here.

Shreyas Iyer of Suryakumar Yadav? Both players have been in ominous touch and hence it remains to be seen if both make the XI or will only one of them be picked. This is going to be a tough call to make. Here the advantage is with Iyer given his ODI form in 2022.

Who will partner Bumrah-Shami? There are so many options. There is Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj. With Bumrah and Shami there, it could be left-arm pacer Arshdeep who gets picked because of the variety it would lend to the bowling unit.