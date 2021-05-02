Rohit Sharma was all praise for Kieron Pollard after the MI allrounder helped the defending champions beat CSK in a last-ball thriller in Delhi on Saturday. Rating it as Pollard’s best knock, Rohit said it was a treat for him to watch him from outside and one of the best T20 games he has been part of. Like MS Dhoni, the MI skipper also said that the pitch was good. Also Read - IPL 2021 MI vs CSK: Kieron Pollard Ends Chennai Super Kings' Winning Streak as Mumbai Indians Register 4-Wicket Win

"Probably one of the T20 games that I have ever been part of. I have never seen a chase like that before. One of the best innings from Polly. Brilliant to see from outside. Good pitch, smaller ground, we wanted to stay positive once we finished the 20 overs," Rohit said at the presentation.

Chasing a mammoth 219 to win, Rohit revealed that the plan was to go and express themselves. He also reckoned the Pollard's partnership with Krunal Pandya at the backend was also important.

“We got a decent start and then we saw what happened. We just wanted to go there and express ourselves. A brilliant partnership at the top, the Krunal-Pollard partnership was crucial too. When chasing a high score, you want your power-hitters to bat as many balls as possible,” he added.

Pollard was named the man of the match for his breathtaking 87* off 34 balls. His innings comprised of eight towering sixes.

“They had four overs of spin to bowl on a small ground, I was trying to hit them. I had to maximise against Jadeja. Couple of sixes were always going to keep us in the game. You have to evolve, lot of practice goes into it. That has helped me. I can’t say I’m 360, I am maximising more angles in the field,” Pollard said at the presentation.

Despite the win, Mumbai stays at the fourth position in the points table with four wins in seven games. On the other hand, Chennai holds on to their top spot on the table despite the four-wicket loss. They have played seven games and won five.