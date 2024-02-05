Home

Rohit Sharma, Ravi Ashwin ARGUE With Umpire After DRS Bizarrely Saves Tom Hartley During 2nd Test Between India-England at Vizag

Ind vs Eng: The third umpire turned it down as well and that is when Rohit seemed to have lost his cool on the umpire.

Rohit Sharma, Ravi Ashwin Argue With Umpire

Vizag: Just when Tom Hartley and Ben Foakes looked to get things back on track in the second Test at Vizag on Monday, Ravichandran Ashwin had other plans. Ashwin struck Hartley, who was trying to reverse-sweep the veteran spinner. It seemed like it came of the hand. The umpire gave it no out after a long appeal for caught. Then after the umpire turned it down, Rohit Sharma and Ashwin had a discussion and went for the DRS for leg-before. The third umpire turned it down as well and that is when Rohit seemed to have lost his cool on the umpire.

Rohit was seen having a long chat with the umpire after the decision went against India. Here is how fans reacted to it.

Imagine forcing the umps even after their decision😭😭

Can’t believe they are playing cricket #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Y1tlyS4IqC — Hassan (@HassanAbbasian) February 5, 2024

Insane that the TV umpire needed UltraEdge to check that it came off his forearm. Even more insane that he then needed to “rock & roll” it about 40 times. #INDvENG — Debbie (@Deborah_Deborah) February 5, 2024

Icc and icc Umpire always against india just looks Hartley out disition it’s clear lbw out but cleverly icc Umpire gives it’s catch out just because of English bater survived. Hats off icc and your rules — dhrubojyoti roy pramanik (@Dhrubojyotirock) February 5, 2024

Meanwhile, Ashwin is still a wicket away from becoming the second Indian after Anil Kumble to pick up 500 Test wickets. It would be an incredible and much-deserved feat for the veteran. He picked up the two important wickets of Ollie Pope and Joe Root in the second essay at Vizag.

In the first innings, it was Yashasvi Jaiswal who brought up his first double hundred in Test cricket to help India get to a strong position in the second Test. After that, it was Jasprit Bumrah who picked up six wickets to bundle out England for 253 and help India get a 143-run lead.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.