Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Catch up With Dwayne Bravo Video Goes VIRAL Ahead of Series Decider | WATCH

WI vs Ind: In a clip shared by the BCCI, you can also see India captain Rohit Sharma playing with Bravo's kid.

Dwayne Bravo Meets Team India (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Trinidad: Despite the loss against the West Indies in the second ODI, Team India is remaining upbeat ahead of the all-important series decider on Tuesday. What lifted the mood further on arriving to Trinidad was the surprise visit of Dwayne Bravo. the veteran cricketer, who has shared the dressing-room with most of the Indian cricketers or played against them, was there at the hotel lobby to greet the players. There was also a heartwarming moment when Bravo meets Ravindra Jadeja – they hug, smile and have a word. Bravo was there with his kid on his lap. In a clip shared by the BCCI, you can also see India captain Rohit Sharma playing with Bravo’s kid.

Here is the video shared by the BCCI that is going viral:

Meanwhile, India won the first ODI by five wickets to take the lead in the three-match ODI series. But then, they went on to lose the next one while trying to experiment in the batting order by resting star batters – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

