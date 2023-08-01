Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Catch up With Dwayne Bravo Video Goes VIRAL Ahead of Series Decider | WATCH

Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Catch up With Dwayne Bravo Video Goes VIRAL Ahead of Series Decider | WATCH

WI vs Ind: In a clip shared by the BCCI, you can also see India captain Rohit Sharma playing with Bravo's kid.

Published: August 1, 2023 7:28 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma News, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma updates, Rohit Sharma runs, Rohit Sharma records, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja news, Ravindra Jadeja age, Ravindra Jadeja updates, Ravindra Jadeja runs, Ravindra Jadeja records, WI vs Ind, 3rd ODI, India Tour of West Indies, Cricket News, Team India, Trinidad, Dwayne Bravo, Dwayne Bravo news, Dwayne Bravo age, Dwayne Bravo runs, Dwayne Bravo records, Dwayne Bravo ipl
Dwayne Bravo Meets Team India (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Trinidad: Despite the loss against the West Indies in the second ODI, Team India is remaining upbeat ahead of the all-important series decider on Tuesday. What lifted the mood further on arriving to Trinidad was the surprise visit of Dwayne Bravo. the veteran cricketer, who has shared the dressing-room with most of the Indian cricketers or played against them, was there at the hotel lobby to greet the players. There was also a heartwarming moment when Bravo meets Ravindra Jadeja – they hug, smile and have a word. Bravo was there with his kid on his lap. In a clip shared by the BCCI, you can also see India captain Rohit Sharma playing with Bravo’s kid.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Here is the video shared by the BCCI that is going viral:


Meanwhile, India won the first ODI by five wickets to take the lead in the three-match ODI series. But then, they went on to lose the next one while trying to experiment in the batting order by resting star batters – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.