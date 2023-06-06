Home

Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja in Splits as Virat Kohli Mimics James Anderson Wicket Celebration Ahead of WTC Final | SEE PIC

WTC Final: After the meeting, Kohli was seen mimicing James Anderson's wicket celebration while Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja looked amused beside him.

Kohli's funny mimicry (Image: ICC)

London: We are exactly a night’s sleep away from the start of the much-awaited World Test Championship final 2023 at the Kennington Oval. The teams have been training vigourously for the game, trying to leave no stone unturned. During one such training session, the Indian players met their English counterparts. After the meeting, Kohli was seen mimicing James Anderson’s wicket celebration while Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja looked amused beside him. The picture has been shared by the ICC on their social media handles and it is garnering massive reactions.

ICC captioned the image as: “A little bit of fun in the India camp ahead of the #WTC23 Final”

Here are the much talked about pictures from the training session:

A little bit of fun in the India camp ahead of the #WTC23 Final 😆 pic.twitter.com/uqJCfbhKob — ICC (@ICC) June 5, 2023

Anderson and Kohli have faced each other many times. While Anderson has got the former India captain on a number of occasions, Kohli too has got runs against him.

“You can’t expect a certain type of condition when you go out and bat at the Oval. There is a need to adapt and adjust quickly. It’s only a one-off match for both teams. The team that adapts better will prevail. This is the beauty of WTC, there are two teams at a neutral venue. And the beauty of it is to see how the two teams adapt,” said Kohli ahead of the much-awaited WTC final 2023.

Eyes would be on Kohli as he would be the key to Indian fortunes in London.

