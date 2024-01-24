Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja to MS Dhoni; Three Indian Legends Who Have Never Won BCCI Cricketer of Year Award

Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja to MS Dhoni; Three Indian Legends Who Have Never Won BCCI Cricketer of Year Award

BCCI Awards: Surely, the recognition Gill got yesterday will boost his morale which should reap the results in the upcoming future.

Published: January 24, 2024 12:16 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma news, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma updates, Rohit Sharma runs, Rohit Sharma records, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja news, Ravindra Jadeja age, Ravindra Jadeja wickets, Ravindra Jadeja runs, Ravindra Jadeja records, MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni news, MS Dhoni age, MS Dhoni updates, MS Dhoni runs, MS Dhoni records, BCCI, BCCI News, BCCI 2024 Awards, Cricket News, Indian Cricket Team
BCCI Awards @ICCTwitter

Hyderabad: The spotlight was in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening when the BCCI awards finally took place after a hiatus of four years. The night saw Shubman Gill bag the prestigious Polly Umrigar award for his excellent display of batsmanship in the year gone by. Over the years, the BCCI awards has recognised good performances and rewarded them which has in turn given them the motivation to strive to become better.

Trending Now

Surely, the recognition Gill got yesterday will boost his morale which should reap the results in the upcoming future. After winning the Polly Umrigar award, Gill paid a heartfelt tribute to Virat Kohli, who is a past winner of the award. Gill categorically mentioned how Kohli inspired him in his early years.

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.