Rohit Sharma Reaches Rajkot Ahead Of Third Test Against England | WATCH Video

Rohit Sharma led team India will assemble today in Rajkot for the third Test match.

New Delhi: Indian captain Rohit Sharma has reached Rajkot ahead of the third Test match against England. Both teams (India and England) were on rest because of the long gap between the second and third match. England were in Abu Dhabi and Indian cricketers were with their families.

Team India will assemble in Rajkot on February 12 (Today) and will have their first training session the next day ahead of the third Test vs England which gets underway on February 15.

Rohit Sharma was seen in Mumbai Airport leaving for Rajkot the video went viral on the social sphere and here is the clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Team India will start their practice session on Februray 13, apart from Rohit whole Indian Test bound team will assemble in Rajkot.

Virat Kohli will be missing this Test series citing personal reasons and there is a dilema over injured KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeda as both got injured during the first Test match and missed the second match. However, both KL Rahul and Jadeja are the pert of India squad for the remaning Test matches but their participation will be subject to fitness.

Here is India squad for remaning three Test matches: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul*, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep

