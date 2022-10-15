Melbourne: Apart from all the buzz, there is much speculation over India’s playing XI for the big game against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the iconic MCG. During the T20 World Cup 2022 all-team captains’ presser, Rohit said that everyone knows who is playing that game and that is how he likes to operate – not leave things for the last minute. “For our game on the 23rd, we will be well prepared. Everyone knows who is going to play. I don’t believe in last-minute decisions,” Rohit on the Ind-Pak match.Also Read - #ArrestKohli Unnecessarily Trends on Twitter For THIS Reason. Check Deets

During the presser, Rohit touched upon other topics as well. He hailed Pakistan captain Babar Azam and said that he always asks him which car he is going to buy next. “Whenever I meet him, I ask him what car you are buying. What’s going on back in home. Our earlier generation has taught us that there is a special relationship between the two nations,” Rohit revealed. Also Read - Rohit Sharma on Injured Jasprit Bumrah Missing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia

During the same event, Babar hailed Rohit and admitted that he learns a lot from the Indian captain. “He is senior to me, ye bahut bade hai mere se. I always try and learn,” Babar said. Also Read - AS IT HAPPENED | T20 World Cup 2022 PC: Rohit BREAKS Silence on Bumrah's Injury

Meanwhile, India has added Mohammed Shami to the squad in place of the injured Bumrah. The announcement was made on Friday by the Indian board.

Also, Pakistan have added Fakhar Zaman in their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2022, PCB announced on Friday. Zaman’s inclusion have now pushed Usman Qadir in the Travelling Reserves Squad.