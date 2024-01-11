Home

Rohit Sharma REACTS on Unfortunate Runout Involving Shubman Gill, Also Speaks of Mohali Weather During 1st T20I

Rohit Sharma reacted to his unfortunate run out and Shubman Gill after India's 6-wicket win over Afghanistan.

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma’s Indian cricket team secured a 6-wicket win over Ibrahim Zadran-led Afghanistan in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, on January 11. However, the Indian captain lost his wicket in the form of an unfortunate run out due to miscommunication with his opening partner and later Rohit’s furious reaction towards Shubman Gill made a lot of buzz on the internet.

The Indian captain later explained that this kind of stuff can happen and he was happy with how Gill progressed the innings later on and provided the team with a good start in the batting powerplay.He also talked about the extremely cold weather in Mohali.

“It was extremely cold. Now I am okay. When the ball hits the tip of the finger, it was sore. In the end, it was good. A lot of positives, we got a lot from this game, especially with the ball. Wasn’t the easiest of conditions. Our spinners bowled really well and the seamers also did the job as well. These things happen (on the run-out). When it happens you feel frustrated, you want to be out there and score runs for the team. Everything will not go your way. We won the game, that’s more important. I wanted Gill to carry on, unfortunately, got out after playing a very good little innings,” said Rohit in the post-match presentation.

“Lot of positives. Shivam Dube, the way Jitesh batted, Tilak as well and then Rinku is in good form as well. We want to keep trying different things – try and bowl our bowlers in different situations of the game, like you saw today, Washi bowled the 19th over. We want to challenge ourselves in the areas we are slightly uncomfortable with and the bowlers are not used to that. We want to try and do that. Keeping all of those things in mind, we’ll try and do whatever is possible but not at the cost of the game. We want to make sure that we come out on top and play the game well. All in all, today was a good day for us,” he concluded.

