India opener Rohit Sharma recalled a hilarious episode featuring his close friend and opening partner Shikhar Dhawan from India's tour of Bangladesh in 2015.

During a chat with Mayank Agarwal on Friday, Rohit narrated how Dhawan started singing loudly while standing at third slip and that took Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal by surprise and it forced him to stop the bowler midway in his runup.

"We were playing in Bangladesh in 2015 as I was standing in the first slip and Shikhar was in third slip. Suddenly he started singing very loudly. The bowler was already in his run up and the batsman, Tamim Iqbal, was left amazed. He didn't understand where the noise was coming from," Rohit told Agarwal, his opening partner in Tests.

Rohit also felt that it may not sound as funny as it was when it happened.

“It might not sound as funny right now but when it happened on the field we couldn’t control our laughter, it was really funny,” Rohit added.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video that was captioned, “When Jatt ji and Hitman are in conversation, expect nothing less than entertainment.”

With no cricketing action due to the pandemic, most cricketers are resorting to video chats with fellow cricketers on social media to keep themselves in high spirits despite being indoors.