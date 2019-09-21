Hailed as one of the best opening pairs around the world in white-ball cricket, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are a force to reckon with for best of the bowlers. Both players not only share a close on-field bond but also know each other up and close on personal terms as well. On Friday, Team India’s ‘Hitman’ Rohit left netizens in splits after he shared a video of his opening partner Dhawan talking to himself while sitting by his side in an aircraft.

“No no he isn’t talking to me! And he’s too old to have an imaginary friend. Why so loko jattji @shikhardofficial,” Rohit captioned the video on his official Instagram handle. Quick to spot the post, the stylish southpaw (Dhawan), who came up with a hilarious explanation over his act on the flight. Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh too commented laughing emojis on the post.

WATCH VIDEO:



Dhawan was quick to clarify that he was practicing poetry. “I was practicing shayeri and janab ney video le liya. Kya dil se yaad kar rha tha wah Maza aa gya. Kaash itne dil se padhaayi bhi kari hoti. (He filmed me when I was reciting a poetry. I was having a fun time. I wish I had studied with such passion too),” Dhawan commented on the video.

Both Rohit and Dhawan are in action during the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa. The first game In Dharamsala was washed out without a ball being bowled, while India won the second match by seven wickets in Mohali on Wednesday. Dhawan played a good hand of 40 in the second T20I before taking a walk back to the pavilion after a stunning catch by David Miller near the boundary. The final match of the series will be played in Bengaluru on Sunday.