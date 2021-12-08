New Delhi: BCCI have come up with a big announcement on Wednesday that Rohit Sharma will be taking over the responsibilities of ODI captaincy along with the T20 leadership with immediate effect. Virat Kohli who stepped down as T20 captain after the T20 World Cup, has now been relieved entirely from white-ball duties. Even though the RCB man will be spearheading the team in the longest format of the game, where Rohit will act as his deputy.Also Read - Bipin Rawat Dies in Chopper Crash: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Mary Kom Lead Sports Fraternity Tributes For Chief of Defence Staff And 12 Other Martyrs
BCCI also announced their 18-man squad for the 3-match Test Series against against South Africa which will commence from 26th December at the Centurion.
The twitterverse welcomed the decision with open arms and has showered love on the Mumbai Indians captain.
Rohit has proven himself in the Indian Premier League as Mumbai Indians captain and now the entire cricketing world looks upon how he fairs in the white ball format at the international stage.