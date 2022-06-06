Mumbai: After a family vacation in the Maldives following a horror IPL season, India captain Rohit Sharma is back in Mumbai and has started training for the upcoming Test against England. The sixth Test of the series that was called off last year will start from July 1 at Edgbaston. India lead the six-match Test series 2-1.Also Read - Umesh Yadav Opens up on His Future, Says Difficult to Say If I'll Play Till Next 5 Years

Rohit is not of the T20I squad that would take on South Africa at home. The Indian captain took to Instagram and posted pictures of running at a ground which indicates that the grind has started. Despite not being in the best of form, Rohit would be a key player against England. As an opener, he would be expected to see off the James Anderson-Stuart Broad threat with the new ball. Also Read - Is Virat Kohli His Own Nemesis? We Try And Find The Answer | Complete Career Analysis

The India skipper faced the heat after a dismal show in the IPL. With the bat, he struggled to get a single fifty in 14 matches and that hurt Mumbai Indians. The MI team could not even make the playoffs as they finished last in the points tally. Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Picks Best XI of IPL 2022; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Missing, Hardik Pandya Named Captain

Recently, former India captain Kapil Dev launched a scathing attack at Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Kohli too had an under-par IPL. The 1983 WC-winning captain said blamed them for not firing when the team needs them the most.

“When you need them to score runs, they all get out. When it is time to take off (in the innings), they are out. And that adds to pressure. Either you play an anchor or you play striker,” Kapil Dev said on the YouTube channel Uncut.