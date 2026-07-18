Rohit Sharma Retirement: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia give GOOD news for fans, says…

The Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Devajit Saikia has completely dismissed the reports claiming that the series concluding 3rd ODI between India and England at Lord’s will be Rohit Sharma’s final appearance in Indian colors. The rumours gained momentum on Thursday after reports suggested that the selectors had decided to move on from the veteran opener and begin preparations for the 2027 50-over World Cup without him.

According to the report, the Lord’s ODI was expected to mark the end of Rohit’s international career in the 50-over format. It also claimed that he was unlikely to be considered for future ODI assignments after the ongoing England series. The speculation quickly spread across social media, leading to widespread discussion over the future of one of India’s most successful captains.

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However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has put those rumors to rest. Speaking to IANS, Saikia made it clear that there has been no discussion within the board regarding Rohit’s retirement and insisted that the experienced batter continues to be an important part of India’s plans.

“Rohit Sharma remains a key player for India. There has been no discussion whatsoever about Lord’s being his last ODI. The entire team is focused on the crucial match ahead, and there’s no need to pay attention to such speculation,” Saikia said.

The reports surfaced at a time when questions were being raised over Rohit’s form after he struggled in the first two ODIs of the England series. His poor returns with the bat sparked fresh debate over his future, but the BCCI’s latest statement has ended speculation, at least for now.

Rohit’s international career has gradually been limited to the ODI format. After leading India to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title in 2024, he retired from T20 Internationals. He then announced his retirement from Test cricket in May 2025 before India’s tour of England. Since then, ODIs have remained the only format in which he has represented the national team.

The Mumbai batter has enjoyed one of the finest ODI careers in Indian cricket. In 286 matches, he has scored 11,731 runs and established himself as one of the format’s greatest opening batters. His record includes three ODI double centuries, a feat unmatched by any other player.

As captain, Rohit led India in 56 ODIs and guided the team to the 2023 ODI World Cup final before lifting the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. While speculation over his future continues, the BCCI has made it clear that there is no decision on his retirement and that the focus remains on Sunday’s match against England.

(With IANS inputs)