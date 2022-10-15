Melbourne: India and Pakistan may not be playing each other often, but the relationship between the current crop of players is extremely healthy. If we saw Babar and then-captain Virat Kohli hugging in Dubai, we saw Rohit Sharma do the same during the Asia Cup. Ahead of much-awaited India versus Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup at the MCG on October 23, Rohit revealed something bizarre during the all-team captains’ press conference that is taking place at the MCG on Saturday. Rohit said that he asks Babar which car is he buying next whenever they meet.Also Read - #ArrestKohli Unnecessarily Trends on Twitter For THIS Reason. Check Deets

"Whenever I meet him, I ask him what car you are buying. What's going on back in home. Our earlier generation has taught us that there is a special relationship between the two nations," Rohit revealed.

During the same event, Babar hailed Rohit and admitted that he learns a lot from the Indian captain. "He is senior to me, ye bahut bade hai mere se. I always try and learn," Babar said.