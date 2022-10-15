Melbourne: India and Pakistan may not be playing each other often, but the relationship between the current crop of players is extremely healthy. If we saw Babar and then-captain Virat Kohli hugging in Dubai, we saw Rohit Sharma do the same during the Asia Cup. Ahead of much-awaited India versus Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup at the MCG on October 23, Rohit revealed something bizarre during the all-team captains’ press conference that is taking place at the MCG on Saturday. Rohit said that he asks Babar which car is he buying next whenever they meet.Also Read - #ArrestKohli Unnecessarily Trends on Twitter For THIS Reason. Check Deets
"Whenever I meet him, I ask him what car you are buying. What's going on back in home. Our earlier generation has taught us that there is a special relationship between the two nations," Rohit revealed.
During the same event, Babar hailed Rohit and admitted that he learns a lot from the Indian captain. "He is senior to me, ye bahut bade hai mere se. I always try and learn," Babar said.
Meanwhile, for the first time in the history of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, all 16 captains will be together for a media opportunity in central Melbourne on Saturday, 15 October. The media event will take place at the Plaza Ballroom, where there will be an opportunity to hear from each captain and ask questions. It will also be streamed live via ICC’s Facebook channel.
