Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma Reveals ‘Victory Plan’ For World Cup, Confirms Virat Kohli Will Bowl In Marquee Event

Rohit Sharma Reveals ‘Victory Plan’ For World Cup, Confirms Virat Kohli Will Bowl In Marquee Event

Rohit made the comment during India's squad announcement for the Asia Cup 2023.

Virat Kohli (Image Source: Twitter)

2023 is a big year for the Indian cricket team. The Men In Blue are lined up to play the Asia Cup from August 30 which will be followed by the marquee ODI World Cup. Chief selectors Ajit Agarkar and Rohit Sharma on Monday announced the India squad for the Asia Cup.

Trending Now

The squad features all predicted names, including Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who had missed a large chuck of India’s matches this year due to injury. The team made some bold calls and added young Tilak Varma to the Asia Cup squad. The team also retained Suryakumar Yadav despite his ordinary numbers in ODIs.

Post the squad reveal, Agarkar and Rohit attended a press conference where they were asked a few questions about India’s probable World Cup squad. When India last won the ODI World Cup in 2011, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina contributed with the ball, which allowed team India to strengthen their batting.

Rohit Sharma was asked about the lack of part-time bowlers in the current India set up to which the captain responded with a hilarious answer. Rohit Sharma said that hopefully he and Virat Kohli can bowl in the World Cup. However, Rohit made the comment in a lighter mood.

“That was the team of 2011, they had individuals like that. You have to make do with what you have. We are giving those performers chances. We cannot overnight create someone who can bowl. All these guys are batters and they can score runs, that is why the are in the team. But hopefully Sharma and Kohli can roll their arms over in the World Cup (laughs),” said Rohit during the press conference.

India Squad for Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES