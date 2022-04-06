New Delhi: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is India’s official ambassador for La Liga and in an interaction with ANI, he revealed that the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico match just before the COVID Pandemic, is till now his best experience so far in the Spanish La Liga. The India captain has also revealed that Real Madrid legend, Zinedine Zidane is his favorite footballer.Also Read - IPL 2022: PBKS Star Shikhar Dhawan Recalls How he Was Once Rejected by a Girl

Rohit is looking forward to create many memories with La Liga, but due to his games and restrictions he is not able to travel there and experience it.

"I would say live, I went to El Clasico in 2020, just before COVID struck. We were there in Madrid to watch the Real Madrid and Barcelona game. So that was my best-ever memory of La Liga so far. I want to create more memories with La Liga, but now because we play so many games, and there are so many restrictions right now. I'm not able to travel there and experience it". he told to ANI.

In the ongoing IPL season, the 5-time champions didn’t have the best of starts as they are languishing in 8th position, without a win in 2 matches.

In their opening match, batting first, MI put up 177 runs on the board but lost the match by 4 wickets to Delhi Capitals. In the following game, chasing a good total of 194 runs against Rajasthan Royals, fell short by 23 runs. The Paltans face Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders in their third match, tonight at MCA Stadium in Pune.