Rohit Sharma RIGHT Choice to Lead India at 2024 T20 World Cup? Sourav Ganguly Gives VERDICT

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who has seen Rohit closely, believes he is absolutely the right choice to lead the side.

Kolkata: A week ago, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah brought and end to all the speculations by confirming that Rohit Sharma would be leading the side at the 2024 T20 World Cup later in the year. Once the announcement was made, there were long debates over the fact if Rohit is the right person to be leading the side. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who has seen Rohit closely, believes he is absolutely the right choice to lead the side.

“Rohit Sharma is the right choice as India captain for the T20 World Cup. The way he led the Indian team and won 10 matches in the 50-over World Cup is still fresh in our memory. So, Rohit was the best choice,” Ganguly said as quoted by Mid-Day.

Meanwhile, Rohit is leading the Indian team in the Test series against England. With the emphatic win at Rajkot by 434 runs, India have taken a 2-1 lead in the series with two games still to go.

