Trivandrum: India continued their momentum into the opening T20I against South Africa at Trivandrum on Wednesday after winning the toss. Rohit did not have any doubt after he won the toss. He asked SA to bat first. The SA side lost their top-order within the first two overs thanks to Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar. But it was Chahar who stole the limelight. Chahar clean bowled SA captain Temba Bavuma for a duck with a ball that swung a mile. It curled back in and beat the defense of Bavuma. Rohit Sharma, who was at slip, could not believe what he had just seen and his expression surely sums up the dream ball from Chahar.Also Read - LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20, Cricket Score: Kohli Departs Right After Powerplay, Hosts In Spot Of Bother

India captain Rohit Sharma elected to field after winning the toss in the first T20 International against South Africa here on Wednesday.

Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was then ruled out of the first game.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Deepak Chahar made it to first eleven in place of Hardik Pandya and Bumrah, who played the last game against Australia.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.