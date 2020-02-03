In what is a huge blow to the Indian camp, limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a calf injury in the fifth and final T20 International on Sunday.

Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the match in Mount Maunganui. “He is out of the tour,” a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions on anonymity.

While there has been no official confirmation yet, in case if Rohit is ruled out, Mayank Agarwal might be roped in as a replacement for the Mumbai batsman. However, Shubman Gill, with a double hundred in the ongoing A series Tests against New Zealand A, is also back in the mix.

According to a report in PTI, the old selection committee under MSK Prasad will be announcing the replacement but it might take some time as convenor of the selection committee, secretary Jay Shah, is on his way to New Zealand along with treasurer Arun Dhumal. “Once the secretary’s approval comes, the replacement will be announced,” the source added.

Going by KL Rahul’s form, he could well be back donning the India whites while Gill and Prithvi Shaw are likely to fight for the reserve opener’s slot. It has still not been ascertained whether Rohit has had a calf muscle tear but he looked in severe pain even after physio Nitin Patel attended to him.

India are set to play three ODIs, starting Wednesday, and two Tests after that.

On Monday, Rohit, who hit two half-centuries in the T20I series against New Zealand, has moved into the top-10 of the latest T20I rankings. KL Rahul moved up to No.2 in the ICC rankings for T20I international batsmen after hitting 224 runs from 5 matches against New Zealand. The Karnataka batsman, who has now taken over from Rishabh Pant as the team’s primary wicketkeeper, was named man-of-the-series after India became the first team in history to whitewash the opposition in a 5-match series.

Rahul, who scored 56, 57 not out, 27, 39 and 45 in the 5T20Is against New Zealand, now has 823 rating points while Pakistan’s Babar Azam retained his top spot with 879 points.