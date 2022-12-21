Rohit Sharma Said ‘Mujhe ab Kuch Nahi Bolna…’ – Suryakumar Yadav’s HUGE Revelation

Rohit has seen Suryakumar grow from close quarters and hence reckons he has nothing to say to him.

Mumbai: It is no secret that Rohit Sharma knows Suryakumar Yadav better than most. Both have not just shared the Indian dressing room together, but have also been part of the same side in domestic cricket and IPL. Rohit has seen Suryakumar grow from close quarters and hence reckons he has nothing to say to him.

“Rohit (Sharma) is the only one who has seen me for a very long time. But this season, he saw so many knocks that a time came when he didn’t tell me anything. In a few games, he said ‘mujhe ab kuchh bolna nahi abhi tere baare mein’ (Now I don’t have anything to say about you),” Suryakumar told The Indian Express.

The prolific Indian batter also claimed to share a good rapport with the regular Indian captain.

“I share a good rapport with Rohit, so I talk to him. I give my views and take his view too,” he said.

Calling it challenging, Surya also claimed that he feels a Test call-up is just round the corner.

“I feel I’m close. I have played this format. I have an idea of red-ball cricket because we all start from red-ball cricket. Yes, conditions are challenging but if you can apply your mind and alter your game, you can succeed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is in Bangladesh. Rohit is not part of the Test squad after having picked up a finger injury during the ODIs.

The Medical Team is of the opinion that the injury needs some more time to heal completely before the Indian captain can bat and field with full intensity. He will continue his rehab and will not be available for the second and final Test against Bangladesh.