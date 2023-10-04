Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma Says, “Will Give Everything to Win ODI World Cup 2023′

Rohit Sharma Says, “Will Give Everything to Win ODI World Cup 2023′

Rohit Sharma believes India can win the World Cup.

Rohit Sharma at the Captain's Meet

Ahmedabad: India captain Rohit Sharma sounded confident about the chances of his team lifting the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. Claiming that India will give it their best shot. Rohit said he is confident the side would do it. Rohit also went on to confirm that the side was well-prepared for the marquee event. On the recent washout warm-up games, Rohit said it was good to get some time off.

Trending Now

“We are happy to get some off days, because so much heat and travelling one side of India to other side, so we are happy to get off time (smiles)”.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES