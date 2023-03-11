Home

Rohit Sharma SCOLDS Shubman Gill; Asks Him to Stop Fooling During 4th Test Between Ind-Aus at Ahmedabad | WATCH VIDEO

Ind vs Aus: The drinks break had just got over and Rohit was helping Ravichandran Ashwin set the field. That is when he was heard asking Shubman Gill not to fool around.

Rohit Sharma SCOLDS Shubman Gill

Ahmedabad: Captain Rohit Sharma has been leading the side well in Tests and has received praise during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian captain has led the side to two wins in the BGT and has retained the prestigious trophy, but finds themselves in a critical spot when it comes to making the WTC final. With the WTC final spot at stake, Rohit is not leaving any stone unturned.

An incident on Friday during the final Test showed that Rohit is aware of things and is not ready to give them away. The episode took place when Australia was batting and the 133rd over had just finished. The drinks break had just got over and Rohit was helping Ravichandran Ashwin set the field. That is when he was heard asking Shubman Gill not to fool around. He can be heard saying, “Aye Gill thoda B*****i kam kiya kar.”

Here is the clip:

Meanwhile, Rohit and Gill saw off the tricky 10 overs with relative ease to be unbeaten on 18 and 17 respectively as the hosts were 36/0, trailing Australia by 444 runs at stumps on second day of the fourth Test.

With the pitch still in favour of stroke play at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Rohit was pristine in his timing, flicking and cutting off Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon with relative ease. On the other hand, Gill sweetly played a short-arm jab on a short ball from Cameron Green, before dancing down the pitch to smash a six off Lyon at the stroke of stumps.

Earlier, ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked a six-wicket haul in a magical display of skill and control to bowl out Australia for 480.

