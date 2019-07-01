India tasted their first defeat of the ICC World Cup 2019 against England in Birmingham on Sunday. Chasing 338, the “Men in Blue” fell 38 runs short as the hosts kept their chance of making it to the semi-finals alive.

The game, as expected, turned out to be a run-feast as both the sides crossed the 300-mark with ease. But, even the bowlers had their say as the Indian pacer Mohammad Shami took a fifer and the top-three English bowlers completed their spell with an economy of less than six.

Mohammed Shami at #CWC19 Matches: 3

Wickets: 13

Economy: 4.77

Four-fors: 3

BBI: 5/69

Hat-tricks: 1 What an impact he’s had!#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/9rTFuqrnzZ — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 30, 2019

The match between the first and second-ranked ODI team also witnessed various records being broken and created. Here’s a list of all the important statistics that came out of yesterday’s high-octane clash.

1. The 160-run stand between Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow is the highest ever by any English opening pair in World Cup history. Also, the openers now have 16 50+ partnerships to their name and have surpassed the previous best of 15 by Alastair Cook and Ian Bell.

2. Mohammad Shami becomes only the second Indian, after Narendra Hirwani, to take four or more than four wickets in three successive matches. After Shahid Afridi, he also became the second cricketer to achieve the feat in a World Cup.

3. Owing to his 102 yesterday, Rohit Sharma has become the fifth cricketer and second Indian, equalling Sourav Ganguly, to score three centuries in a World Cup. Kumar Sangakkara tops the list of most number of centuries in a single edition.

4. In his 206th one day international Rohit Sharma scored his 25th century and has become the third quickest batsman to score 25 ODI centuries, after Hashim Amla (151) and Virat Kohli (162).

5. Virat Kohli is now the first ever captain to score five 50+ score in a World Cup and the second ever cricketer to do so, joining Steve Smith who did the same in 2015.

6. India’s unbeaten streak of 12 league games in World Cup came to an end with the defeat against England. Also, it was only the third defeat for India in a World Cup game since 2007.

7. After yesterdays match, Ben Stokes is now the only bowler to bowl a minimum of 30 overs and not concede a six yet.