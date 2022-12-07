Rohit Sharma Sent To Hospital After Picking Up Injury Against Bangladesh; Confirms BCCI

Rohit Sharma Sent To Hospital After Picking Up Injury Against Bangladesh; Report

Dhaka: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has been sent to hospital after a thumb injury while playing the second ODI against Bangladesh. The incident happened in the second over when Mohammad Siraj was bowling. The right-handed pacer pulled his length back and kept the ball outside the corridor. Anamul was taken by surprise as the ball took an outside edge and went toward the second slip.

Update: India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans. pic.twitter.com/LHysrbDiKw — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2022

“Update: India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans. Tweeted BCCI.”

India already lost the first ODI match against Bangladesh and now Rohit and Co. are playing to level up the series.