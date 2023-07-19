Top Recommended Stories

Rohit Sharma Set to Announce India’s Playing XI For 2nd Test vs West Indies?

WI vs Ind: While that would be considered as a bold move, it remains to be seen it happens or not.

Published: July 19, 2023 9:24 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

India's Playing XI TBA Today (Image: BCCI)

Trinidad: After hammering the hosts inside three days at Windsor Park in Dominica in the first Test, Rohit Sharma and Co. would like to carry the momentum on when they take on the hosts for the second and final Test at Port of Spain. With a day left to go for the second Test, there are reports that suggest the Indian captain could announce the playing XI on the eve of the game. While that would be considered as a bold move, it remains to be seen it happens or not. The Indian captain has already hinted that there will not be any major change to the winning combination.

