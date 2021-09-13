Dubai: Reports suggest that India captain Virat Kohli may step down as the limited-overs skipper of the side and Rohit Sharma – who is currently his deputy – would take charge. Speculations of such nature have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. It is believed that Kohli himself would make the big announcement soon.Also Read - 'Huge Disappointment': Farokh Engineer Surprised by Shock Exclusion in T20 WC Squad

"Virat himself will make the announcement. He is of the view that he needs to concentrate on his batting and go back to becoming what he's always been — the best batsman in the world," The Times of India quoted sources as saying.

The TOI report hints that the management has had rounds of meeting with the two Indian star cricketers over the past few months.