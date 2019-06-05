Sportspersons and banter are almost inextricable. With the off-field life of players more transparent courtesy to social media, interesting dressing room anecdotes are an easy access to followers. Recently, Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan made their appearance on a popular YouTube chat show ‘Breakfast With Champions’ hosted by Gaurav Kapur, where the duo opened up about some interesting anecdotes.

During the show, Kapur asked the Team India openers about the funniest sledge that an Indian player has landed on an opposition player. Rohit pulled no punches as he revealed that Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has the funniest replies when a bowler tries to sledge him.

Talking about one such incident, Rohit said: “Once he was being sledged a lot by Australians while batting. When Ajju (Rahane) had enough, he just stuck his tongue out to the bowler leaving the opposition confused as to what he was doing.”

The One Day International (ODI) vice-captain then spoke about another incident, this time involving Dhawal Kulkarni, who replied to former Australian wicket-keeper Matthew Wade in hilarious fashion.

“A while ago, we were playing a practice match against Australia and Matthew Wade was batting. Dhawal was the bowler and he was disappointed that a lot of edges from Wade’s bat were flying away for boundaries behind the wicket. So Kulkarni started sledging him but Wade couldn’t understand what he was trying to say.

“When Wade replied by saying: ‘Pardon! What are you saying, mate? Pardon, pardon!’ A frustrated Kulkarni replied by saying: ‘What pardon, pardon! Go to the garden,’ revealed Rohit as Dhawan and Kapur broke down in laughter.

Rohit, Dhawan and company, who are now in England for the World Cup will open their campaign against South Africa on Wednesday, where they will aim to put on a serious challenge and begin their tournament on a positive note.