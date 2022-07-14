London: Shikhar Dhawan, who made a comeback to the side at Oval, along with captain Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten as they saw India over the line in the 111-run chase in the opening ODI against England. While expectations would be high from the opening pair, ex-India opener Aakash Chopra has made a prediction. As per Chopra, one of Rohit and Shikhar will score more than 70 runs in the second ODI at the iconic Lord’s on Thursday (July 14).Also Read - IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs England Live in India

"One of Rohit and Dhawan will score more than 70 runs. Who will do that, I don't know, although both have looked in very good form. Rohit Sharma was hitting sixes after sixes, the shorter you bowl, the longer shots he will hit. I didn't understand why they were bowling short. Short ball, bad ball, 24-carat pure shot," he said on his YouTube channel.