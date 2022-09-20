Mohali: Be it Mumbai Indians’ dismal show in the IPL or the failure to make the Asia Cup final, things have not quite gone well for captain Rohit Sharma. On Tuesday, things went from bad to worse as they could not defend a mammoth 209 against Australia in Mohali in the T20I opener. Following the four-wicket win for Australia, Rohit faced the heat on social space as fans demanded BCCI sack him as the leader of the side. Some fans also suggested that Virat Kohli should be brought back as the leader of the side.Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Australia Beat India By 4 Wickets To Take 1-0 Lead In 3-match Series
“I don’t think we bowled well. 200 is a good score to defend, and we didn’t take our chances in the field. It was a great effort from our batters, but bowlers were not quite there. There are things we need to look at, but it was a great game for us to understand what went wrong. We know this is a high-scoring ground,” Rohit said after the loss.