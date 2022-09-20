Mohali: Be it Mumbai Indians’ dismal show in the IPL or the failure to make the Asia Cup final, things have not quite gone well for captain Rohit Sharma. On Tuesday, things went from bad to worse as they could not defend a mammoth 209 against Australia in Mohali in the T20I opener. Following the four-wicket win for Australia, Rohit faced the heat on social space as fans demanded BCCI sack him as the leader of the side. Some fans also suggested that Virat Kohli should be brought back as the leader of the side.Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Australia Beat India By 4 Wickets To Take 1-0 Lead In 3-match Series

@ImRo45 Come out of your Ego Trip first. Can’t you even decide playing XI? Worst team selection by the captain and also @BCCI selectors. Why @yuzi_chahal @HoodaOnFire @y_umesh , when there are many young talented players @Ruutu1331 @bishnoi0056 Prithvi, Ishan, Siraj, etc.!! — Project Psyience (@SuperWe3) September 20, 2022

Agree or Agree but Rohit Sharma is Worst Indian Captain ever in T20I !!!!! Guy could defend 180+ vs Pakistan & 170+ vs Sri Lanka & 200+ vs Australia in 3 consecutive matches. Clueless captain.#SackRohit — Ammar (@its__ammar) September 20, 2022

I think @ImRo45 thinks this is all experimental, even the World Cup. I will not be surprised if they change the World Cup Captain because India is not even qualifying. @BCCI — Meghan (@federaltrust) September 20, 2022

You have many IPL captains in this Team, but you miss a mastermind behind the stumps to read the game accurately. He is the one n only @IamSanjuSamson after MSD. @ImRo45 is clueless against strong opponents…You may make us cry 😭 at T20IWC under this Clueless captain. pic.twitter.com/rwxbslKDns — Raja Rao Gurindapalli (@GurindapalliRao) September 20, 2022

“I don’t think we bowled well. 200 is a good score to defend, and we didn’t take our chances in the field. It was a great effort from our batters, but bowlers were not quite there. There are things we need to look at, but it was a great game for us to understand what went wrong. We know this is a high-scoring ground,” Rohit said after the loss.