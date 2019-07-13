Following India’s shock exit from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, former Indian Test opener Wasim Jaffer feels vice-captain Rohit Sharma would be a perfect choice to lead the team in the 2023 edition of the showpiece event scheduled to be held in India. “Is it time to hand over white ball captaincy to Rohit Sharma?” tweeted Jaffer on Saturday. He further said: “I would like him to lead India in the 2023 World Cup.”

India, who topped the group stage, suffered a heart-wrenching 18-run defeat in the semifinals against New Zealand. With India’s unexpected elimination in the knockouts, the discussions over Kohli giving up the limited-overs captaincy boots have already begun. Many fans have expressed their disappointment over India ouster and feel that Rohit is an excellent replacement since his success rate as captain in white-ball cricket is better.

Is it time to hand over white ball captaincy to Rohit Sharma?

I would like him to lead India in 2023 World Cup🏆 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 12, 2019

It’s high time @BCCI should consider @ImRo45 as a captain for Indian ODI side bec @imVkohli clearly failed he is not tactical nd his captaincy moves are worst. — RVkrish_7777 (@Krishv7777) July 13, 2019

Exactly that’s what we want. Kohli captaincy is worst. & ravi shashtri is not a coach he do politics among players — War Against Real Estate Mafia (@araaj153) July 13, 2019

Sir, Brave point kept, Rohit is calm and strategic when compared to Kohli who is a consistent batsman put very impulsive and over expressive and vulnerable as a leader or captain. Rohit unmatched success in IPl as a captain and handling of all rounders speaks volumes…. — pranab kumar aich (@pranabkaich) July 13, 2019

Completely agree sir… It’s the right time to appointment for new indian limited over captain.. Nd @ImRo45 sir is best option front of #Viratkohli.. He is suitable for replace him.. — It’s @Chandan (@chandan_264) July 13, 2019

Absolutely right Sir!!

Rohit is a fabulous player,having good qualities required for a good captancy.Kohli should focus on his batting only.Rohit would be our next Dhoni and Kohli would be a Tendulkar.This is a win win situation. — Mohit Deshmukh (@Mohit00207601) July 13, 2019

Hitman should replace @white ball captaincy as we all know #MI won 4 title under his leadership. He is a man of Magic with bat — Dharm Singh (@f07aedb7d1244a7) July 13, 2019

But kolhi is not even fit to be captain in ipl😂😂 — Thalapathy Viswa (@Viswanathan_45) July 13, 2019



Following India’s shock exit, many fans have expressed their disappointment and feel Rohit should take over the captaincy from Kohli in the 50-over format.

Rohit has led India before as well and is expected to lead the team in their next tour to the West Indies in ODIs and T20 series.

After India’s exit, Rohit posted an emotional message on Twitter and said, “We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday and that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I’m sure yours is too. The support away from home was incredible. Thank you all for painting most of UK blue wherever we played.”