Following India’s shock exit from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, former Indian Test opener Wasim Jaffer feels vice-captain Rohit Sharma would be a perfect choice to lead the team in the 2023 edition of the showpiece event scheduled to be held in India. “Is it time to hand over white ball captaincy to Rohit Sharma?” tweeted Jaffer on Saturday. He further said: “I would like him to lead India in the 2023 World Cup.”
India, who topped the group stage, suffered a heart-wrenching 18-run defeat in the semifinals against New Zealand. With India’s unexpected elimination in the knockouts, the discussions over Kohli giving up the limited-overs captaincy boots have already begun. Many fans have expressed their disappointment over India ouster and feel that Rohit is an excellent replacement since his success rate as captain in white-ball cricket is better.
Following India’s shock exit, many fans have expressed their disappointment and feel Rohit should take over the captaincy from Kohli in the 50-over format.
Rohit has led India before as well and is expected to lead the team in their next tour to the West Indies in ODIs and T20 series.
After India’s exit, Rohit posted an emotional message on Twitter and said, “We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday and that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I’m sure yours is too. The support away from home was incredible. Thank you all for painting most of UK blue wherever we played.”