India captain and opener Rohit Sharma smashed his 18th fifty against Bangladesh at Rajkot in the ongoing second T20I game on Thursday. Sharma brought up his fifty in 23 balls which were also his second fastest in the shortest format. His innings was laced with three sixes and six boundaries. Playing his 100th T20I international for the country, he had a dream game as he looked unstoppable in a 154-run chase.
During the knock, openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan pipped David Warmer and Shane Watson to register most 100-plus partnerships in T20Is.
4 R Sharma – S Dhawan *
3 D Warner – S Watson
3 M Guptill – K Williamson
3 R Sharma – V Kohli
3 M Guptill – C Munro
Sharma got hailed by netizens as they reacted after his blitzkrieg:
Earlier in the day, Indian bowlers kept it tight in the final few overs to keep Bangladesh in check as they posted 153/6 in 20 overs in the second T20 international here on Thursday.
Wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/28.
Bangladesh were off to a great start riding their opener but once Liton Das (29) was dismissed and the visitors lost the next three wickets in quick succession, India reined in and conceded 41 runs in the last five overs despite Bangladesh skipper hitting a 21-ball 30 (4×4).