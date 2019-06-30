India vs England: India opener Rohit Sharma once again showed why he can be relied on at the top. Rohit smashed his 25th ODI century at Edgbaston against hosts England. It was not one of his fluent hundreds as he was made to work hard on a slow pitch. He took his time, also stitched an important 100-run-stand with captain Virat Kohli. Chasing 338 to win, India did not get off to a good start as they lost Rahul for a duck. From then on in, it was a masterclass from Rohit and Virat that brought India back on track.

Here is how he was hailed after his ton:

All of Rohit Sharma’s innings so far have been so unlike him. He has not been timing it the way he does. Still, maturity is when you manage to get those numbers despite a poor form. 👏🏻 — Harsh Varma (@mildlyharsh) June 30, 2019

Rohit Sharma ki wajah se India ko jeetne ki umeed hai

Totally unrelated fact he belongs to Nagpur — AA (@AT_24a) June 30, 2019

Need Rohit Sharma to anchor till the end and others to rotate the strike around him!! — Rohit (@MangtaniRohit) June 30, 2019

Rohit Sharma may have scored a 100 without even one good clean hit 🤦‍♂️ #INDvENG — Sunil Kumar (@sunil_kumarpg) June 30, 2019

Rohit Sharma for next PM of Pakistan…#INDvENG — Mad Monk (@SarcasticSadhu) June 30, 2019

This is Rohit’s third century in the ongoing tournament. He has been in ominous form and India would be hoping he can take India over the line.

Earlier, slow and steady was once again the route followed by the English batsmen as they started cautiously and set the perfect platform for a late-innings flourish in their must-win game against India at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Riding on the back of a brilliant 160-run opening stand between centurion Jonny Bairstow (111) and Jason Roy (66), England finished on 337/7 in their 50 overs.