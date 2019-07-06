India vs Sri Lanka: India opener Rohit Sharma just extended his dream run with his 27th ODI century at Leeds. In the process, Rohit went past former Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara to register the most number of centuries in a single edition of a World Cup. Chasing 265, Rohit came out and just continued his sublime form as he hit boundaries at will. He timed the ball surreally well as he got India in a dominant position early on in the chase. He went past Sachin Tendulkar to amass most runs in the group stages of a World Cup. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma pair also became the first pair to put on 150+ runs opening stands in back to back matches in the World Cup. These two had added 180 against Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma also became second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to score 600+ runs in World Cup tournament.

Here is how Twitter hailed Hitman:

What World Cup batting records still remaining for Rohit Sharma to conquer? @mohanstatsman — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 6, 2019

How does @ImRo45 not get into the Test team … !!! My thought for the day ……….. #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2019

I wish my next relationship has the ease of Rohit Sharma’s shots. — Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) July 6, 2019

Rohit, who already has four hundreds in the competition so far, went past Shakib Al Hasan’s tally of 606 runs in eight innings when he reached 63 with India chasing 265 for victory. On Friday, Shakib broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record made in the 2003 edition when the Master Blaster scored 586 runs in nine innings in the group stages.