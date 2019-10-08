The felling of 2141 trees at Mumbai’s Aarey Colony has created a furore with many celebrities slamming the move on social media. The trees were cut by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) to build a car shed for the Metro III corridor on the Colaba-Bandra corridor.

India cricketer Rohit Sharma on Tuesday was the latest celebrity who questioned the move and said nothing was worth cutting down trees for in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony as that part of the city is “slightly greener” and there’s a “slight difference in temperature” because of Aarey Colony.

Even if there is more to the story, nothing is worth cutting down something so vital. Part of Mumbai being slightly greener & slight difference in the temperature is mainly because of #AareyColony. How can we take that away, not to mention thousands of animals will displace. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 8, 2019

The Bombay High Court had on October 4 allowed the Maharashtra government to go ahead with the felling, following which the state moved swiftly to cut trees to make way for a shed for the upcoming Metro project in the city. The MMRCL had planned to cut some 2,600 trees for the proposed shed.

However, the Supreme Court on Monday prohibited the cutting of any more trees in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony and directed the state government to maintain status quo till October 21, the next date of hearing. The apex court recorded the Maharashtra government’s undertaking that no more trees would be cut in Aarey.