ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final: India opener Rohit Sharma has had a dream run in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 he emerged as the leading run-getter in the tourney, despite India not reaching the finals. In the final, England beat New Zealand in the Super Over by the virtue of boundaries to clinch maiden World Cup title. While history was created, fans slammed the ICC rule where England won the match on the virtue of boundaries. After Gautam Gambhir, India opener Rohit Sharma has requested ICC to look into the rules again. “Some rules in cricket definitely needs a serious look in,” read his post.

Some rules in cricket definitely needs a serious look in. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 15, 2019

Here is how fans agreed with him and backed him:

