India vs Bangladesh: India opener Rohit Sharma brought up his 26th ODI ton against Bangladesh in a 2019 World Cup match. Rohit slammed his fourth century of the ongoing tournament and also became the leading run-getter in the CWC 2019 thus far. He looked in his elements from the outset after India won the toss and opted to bat first. Rohit got off-the-mark with a six and then there was no looking back. He also had luck riding for him as he was dropped on nine by Tamim Iqbal. Rohit also surpassed Sourav Ganguly to register the most number of centuries by an Indian in a single WC edition. He also equalled Kumar Sangakkara to register most centuries in a single edition as well.

Here is how fans hailed Hitman:

@ImRo45 looks like we have to prepare for a celebration of another century. — Appy (@appynessalways) July 2, 2019

Rohit Sharma mind rn pic.twitter.com/bVB1tdmUox — Sudheer Reddy (@HOONIG44N) July 2, 2019

#AskStar Will Rohit Sharma get his fourth double century today? — Rajat joshi (@Rajatjo18153948) July 2, 2019

When Rohit Sharma scores double century fans *looking at scorecard* : pic.twitter.com/AZX57F4I86 — Yeh Koi ***** Hai Kya? (@intolerantMonk_) July 2, 2019

The Hitman @ImRo45 will be equalling @KumarSanga2‘s record of 4 centuries in a World Cup Tournament. Ro-Hit Centuries!!!#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/PW2HS5NDzE — Avinash kumar Pandey (@A_VinashPandey) July 2, 2019

Today double hundred — S (@S15758813) July 2, 2019

Wow! Another stunning performance by Rohit Sharma. He seems add another double century to the cards #ChargedWithThumsup #CWC19 #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/x1V8Vq2oGb — Gowthaman (@GowthamanRockz) July 2, 2019

Very rare to see, rohit sharma 4 hundreds but no double hundred #AskStar and virat kohli 5 fities but no hundred — Sahil Verma (@sahil_verms) July 2, 2019

At the time of filing the copy, India was in the driver’s seat. The Men in Blue look good to get a mammoth total and bat Bangladesh out of the match. If India wins, they will seal a semi-final berth for themselves.