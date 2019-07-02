India vs Bangladesh: India opener Rohit Sharma brought up his 26th ODI ton against Bangladesh in a 2019 World Cup match. Rohit slammed his fourth century of the ongoing tournament and also became the leading run-getter in the CWC 2019 thus far. He looked in his elements from the outset after India won the toss and opted to bat first. Rohit got off-the-mark with a six and then there was no looking back. He also had luck riding for him as he was dropped on nine by Tamim Iqbal. Rohit also surpassed Sourav Ganguly to register the most number of centuries by an Indian in a single WC edition. He also equalled Kumar Sangakkara to register most centuries in a single edition as well.
At the time of filing the copy, India was in the driver’s seat. The Men in Blue look good to get a mammoth total and bat Bangladesh out of the match. If India wins, they will seal a semi-final berth for themselves.