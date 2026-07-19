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IND Vs ENG, 3rd ODII: Rohit Sharma hits 34th ODI century Lord’s to Silence retirement rumors

The Indian team desperately needed Rohit Sharma to fire from the top after England left a daunting target of 387

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated: July 19, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
Rohit Sharma
India's Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring a century during the third ODI match between India and England at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday, July 19, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Rohit Sharma snapped back on all of his criticism with a sensational century against England in the series concluding 3rd ODI at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. He raced his way to his highest-ever score at the venue and got it into the 90s with back-to-back sixes off Josh Tongue and reached his triple figures with a four off Adil Rashid.

Prior to this match, there were speculations about the Lord’s ODI being Rohit Sharma’s final appearance in India colors but as it seems, it doesn’t feel like he is going anywhere anytime soon. An Indian Express report had claimed that the selection committee wanted to move on from Rohit in the build-up to next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Read more: IND Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma strikes half-century amid uncertainty over his one-day future - Watch

However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia publicly admitted that Rohit wasn’t going anywhere and the latter’s century in the 3rd ODI has cleared a lot of questions and clouds about his future. The Indian team desperately needed Rohit Sharma to fire from the top after England left a daunting target of 387.

Rohit reached his 34th one-day century off 84 balls. The century also helped the former India captain to score 1000 runs against England in ODIs.

More to follow..

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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