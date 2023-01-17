Home

Rohit Sharma Speaks About Mohammed Siraj’s Utility, Says ‘Need To Keep Him Fresh For World Cup’

Mohammed Siraj took nine wickets in three ODIs against Sri Lanka recently. He has been included for New Zealand ODIs.

Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking a Sri Lanka wicket in 3rd ODI. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Praising Mohammed Siraj’s growth in the last couple of years, India captain Rohit Sharma emphasized on the pacer’s workload management, stating he will play a crucial role in the ODI World Cup at home later this year.

The 28-year-old Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer was impressive with the ball in the recently-concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka taking nine wickets in three games at an average of 10.22.

Rohit described Siraj as an utility player and added he needs to be kept fresh for upcoming challenges. “We have all seen over the last two years, how Siraj has performed for the team in all formats. He is a very important player for us,” Rohit said on Tuesday ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand.

“His management is very important – how we manage him and keep him fresh. He has improved a lot in his line and length.” Siraj impressed everyone during the Australia tour in 2020-21 before lifting his game in the white-ball formats over the years.

Rohit also described how Siraj’s ability to move the ball away from the batter makes him more dangerous. “We have seen his outswing in recent times. He was not known for it so much, but in the last series he continuously swung the new ball.

“This is very good for India, because when you swing the new ball, all the batters in the world find it difficult. He understands his bowling much better now and what the team wants from him. He has lot of skill sets and we need such bowlers.

“His graph is on the rise. We need to keep him fresh for the World Cup,” added Rohit. Certainly, all eyes will be on Siraj during the ODI series against New Zealand.