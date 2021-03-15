Team India limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma who was rested in the first two T20I against England, was seen eating food in the dugout during Sunday’s clash at Narendra Modi Stadium. Rohit, who was in tremendous form in the Test series against England, missed the T20Is as India are looking to try some new combinations. Also Read - IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Preview: Fearless India Aim to Continue New Approach as They Target Series Lead

The video of Rohit eating food behind head coach Ravi Shastri and other support staff members went viral on Twitter and started a meme fest amongst the fans.

Earlier, during the opening T20I, Captain Virat Kohli said that Rohit will be resting from the first couple of T20Is against England.

“Probably would have bowled first as well. Dew is going to be a massive factor in the second half. Got to get into the game with the ball and restrict them. We were planning to do things like batting first in these conditions where bowling in the dew becomes a factor. It’s a good way to prepare for the World Cup. The next few months will be important from a team environment. Rohit is resting for the first couple of games,” said Kohli at the toss.

In the second T20I against England, Kohli also overtakes his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma to score the most 50 plus scores in T20I cricket. Kohli slammed his 26th fifty in the shortest format with a six on Chris Jordan’s delivery. Earlier, both players were tied at 25 half-centuries.

Rohit might return to the playing in the third T20I against England at Narendra Modi Stadium on March 16. It will be interesting to see who will he replace at the top as KL Rahul has been going through rough and the team management is expected to give him a long rope while Ishan Kishan impressed many with his debut knock of 54 runs on Sunday.