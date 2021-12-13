Mumbai: Multiple reports suggest India’s Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma has suffered an injury during the practice session in Mumbai on Monday ahead of the much-awaited tour of South Africa. An InsideSport report states that it was a delivery bowled by throwdown specialist Raghvendra that hit Rohit.Also Read - Not Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli; Bollywood Star Akshay Kumar Names His Favourite Indian Cricketers

Once the ball his hand, he was in pain as per the report. After wincing in pain for some time, he was up and looked fine. Fans would be hoping it is nothing serious and the Indian opener would be fit for the first Test at the Centurion on Boxing Day.

There is nothing official from the Indian board on this. The Indian players will undergo a three-day quarantine in Mumbai before taking the flight to South Africa – tentatively on December 16.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

India Tour of South Africa: Test Series:

26-30 December 2021: 1st WTC Test vs India @ SuperSport Park, Centurion

03-07 January 2022: 2nd WTC Test vs India @ Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg

11-15 January 2022: 3rd WTC Test vs India @ Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town