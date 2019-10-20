There’s no putting a stop to Rohit Sharma when in full flow. Rohit, who smashed a maiden double Test century on Sunday on Day 2 of the third and final Test against South Africa, surpassed the batting average of the legendary Don Bradman in Test cricket on home soil.

Rohit’s batting average at home is now the highest batting average in Test cricket among those who have played at least 10 innings.

The Mumbai batsman, who registered a mammoth 212 in India’s first innings at Ranchi, now has an average of 99.84 in 18 innings which is the highest by any player (with minimum 10 innings) in the longest format at home. Rohit has so far scored 1298 runs in 18 completed innings.

This record was previously held by Bradman, who had an average of 98.22 across 50 innings at home in which he scored 4322 runs.

On Sunday, Rohit, who also has three double tons in the 50-over format, also became the third Indian player after Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to score double hundred in both Test and ODI.

He was involved 267-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane to rescue India from a top-order collapse on Day One. The fourth-wicket partnership is the highest for India against South Africa and fifth-highest overall.