Rohit Sharma surpasses Mohinder Amarnath in rare feat, becomes the oldest Indian batter to...

India opener and former captain Rohit Sharma has become the oldest Indian batter to score a half-century in the one-day format. He achieved this rare feat during the Men in Blues’ 9-wicket victory in the series concluding 3rd ODI against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Shubman Gill’s side registered a 3-0 whitewash ahead of their white-ball tours of Ireland and England.
All eyes remain on Rohit Sharma’s form in the build-up to the ICC Cricket World Cup next year, which will certainly be the 39-year-old’s last international tournament. He missed out on winning the 50-over spectacle during the previous edition in 2023 when India lost to reigning ODI champions Australia in the final at Ahmedabad.
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Rohit Sharma definitely has unfinished business in the tournament as it remains the only trophy he hasn’t won in his illustrious career. The right-hand batter has won the ICC Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup twice but the ultimate 50-over World Cup has eluded him.
His preparations for the quadrennial event next year in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia have started off well as he finished the 3-match ODI series against Afghanistan with 143 runs to his name.
Rohit Sharma’s half-century yesterday, while opening the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal during India’s successful chase of 219, helped the veteran surpass former cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Mohinder Amarnath to become the oldest half-centurion for the country.
Amarnath had scored a fifty at the age of 39 years and 21 days against Pakistan back in October 15, 1989 whereas Rohit scored his at 39 years and 51 days. The former India captain scored 79 off 69 balls along with 9 fours and 3 sixes to lay the foundation for India’s one-sided victory in Chennai. Rohit also overtook Sachin Tendulkar, who appears twice on the list, and Rahul Dravid.
|Batsman
|Age
|Runs
|Balls
|4/6s
|Opponent
|Venue
|Date
|Rohit Sharma
|39 years, 51 days
|79
|69
|9/3
|Afghanistan
|Chennai
|June 20, 2026
|Mohinder Amarnath
|39 years, 21 days
|88
|80
|7/2
|Pakistan
|Sharjah
|October 15, 1989
|Sachin Tendulkar
|38 years, 329 days
|52
|48
|5/1
|Pakistan
|Mirpur
|March 18, 2012
|Sachin Tendulkar
|38 years, 327 days
|114
|147
|12/1
|Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|March 16, 2012
|Rahul Dravid
|38 years, 248 days
|69
|79
|4/0
|England
|Cardiff
|September 16, 2011
Rohit Sharma, who is India’s 3rd highest run-getter in one-day cricket, stitched a crucial first wicket partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal of 170 runs to pave the way for India’s victory. While Rohit got out for 79, Jaiswal smashed a brilliant full-century to guide the Men in Blue towards an easy 9-wicket victory.
Earlier, Prasidh Krishna had taken a 5-wicket haul which also earned him the player of the match award.
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