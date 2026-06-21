Rohit Sharma surpasses Mohinder Amarnath in rare feat, becomes the oldest Indian batter to…

He achieved this rare feat during the Men in Blues' 9-wicket victory in the series concluding 3rd ODI against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Check details

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India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the third and final ODI match between India and Afghanistan at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai, on Saturday, June 20, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

India opener and former captain Rohit Sharma has become the oldest Indian batter to score a half-century in the one-day format. He achieved this rare feat during the Men in Blues’ 9-wicket victory in the series concluding 3rd ODI against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Shubman Gill’s side registered a 3-0 whitewash ahead of their white-ball tours of Ireland and England.

All eyes remain on Rohit Sharma’s form in the build-up to the ICC Cricket World Cup next year, which will certainly be the 39-year-old’s last international tournament. He missed out on winning the 50-over spectacle during the previous edition in 2023 when India lost to reigning ODI champions Australia in the final at Ahmedabad.

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Rohit Sharma definitely has unfinished business in the tournament as it remains the only trophy he hasn’t won in his illustrious career. The right-hand batter has won the ICC Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup twice but the ultimate 50-over World Cup has eluded him.

His preparations for the quadrennial event next year in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia have started off well as he finished the 3-match ODI series against Afghanistan with 143 runs to his name.

Rohit Sharma overtakes Mohinder Amarnath

Rohit Sharma’s half-century yesterday, while opening the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal during India’s successful chase of 219, helped the veteran surpass former cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Mohinder Amarnath to become the oldest half-centurion for the country.

Amarnath had scored a fifty at the age of 39 years and 21 days against Pakistan back in October 15, 1989 whereas Rohit scored his at 39 years and 51 days. The former India captain scored 79 off 69 balls along with 9 fours and 3 sixes to lay the foundation for India’s one-sided victory in Chennai. Rohit also overtook Sachin Tendulkar, who appears twice on the list, and Rahul Dravid.

Check full list

Batsman Age Runs Balls 4/6s Opponent Venue Date Rohit Sharma 39 years, 51 days 79 69 9/3 Afghanistan Chennai June 20, 2026 Mohinder Amarnath 39 years, 21 days 88 80 7/2 Pakistan Sharjah October 15, 1989 Sachin Tendulkar 38 years, 329 days 52 48 5/1 Pakistan Mirpur March 18, 2012 Sachin Tendulkar 38 years, 327 days 114 147 12/1 Bangladesh Mirpur March 16, 2012 Rahul Dravid 38 years, 248 days 69 79 4/0 England Cardiff September 16, 2011

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma led India to victory

Rohit Sharma, who is India’s 3rd highest run-getter in one-day cricket, stitched a crucial first wicket partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal of 170 runs to pave the way for India’s victory. While Rohit got out for 79, Jaiswal smashed a brilliant full-century to guide the Men in Blue towards an easy 9-wicket victory.

Earlier, Prasidh Krishna had taken a 5-wicket haul which also earned him the player of the match award.