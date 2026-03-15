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Rohit Sharmas surprising statement on Team India mens and womens after T20 World Cup 2026 victory, says This is...

Rohit Sharma’s surprising statement on Team India men’s and women’s after T20 World Cup 2026 victory, says ‘This is…’

Rohit Sharma's big take on Team India's men's and women's teams after the T20 World Cup 2026 victory.

Rohit Sharma's big take on Team India men's and women's team

Star batter and one of the most successful Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, who is known for his explosive batting performance and immense contribution for the Men in Blue.

Rohit Sharma praises Team India after T20 World Cup 2026 final victory against New Zealand

However, Rohit Sharma praised the Indian Men and Women team for their achievement and milestones in the ICC tournaments. He congratulated them for their success and said it is just the beginning.

Rohit Sharma shared this statement after the Indian team won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 against New Zealand on March 8 in Ahmedabad. Not only this, he also praised Women’s team as four month back, they won their first-ever ODI World Cup in Navi Mumbai. “There’s no secret to success, it’s all about hard work,”

Rohit Sharma hails Team India Women for their hard work and achievements

“International cricketers – men’s and women’s – they work really, really hard to achieve what they have achieved. Of course, it’s not just the players who perform on the field but there’s so many people behind the scenes as well who put in so much hard work into that success. So a lot of people and personnel to give credit to.”

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“I feel very, very happy and proud to see what we’ve been seeing for the last couple of years now to come out with flying colours and achieve what we have achieved, not just men’s team but also women’s team to win that World Cup in Mumbai was fantastic to watch. And recently now what the men’s team did to win the T20 World Cup, what they did was phenomenal. And I hope this is just the start, there’s no looking back from here because once you get the momentum – and we often talk about momentum in cricket – both men’s and women’s teams have, all I hope is that we carry this momentum,” he added.

Team India won the T20 World Cup 2024 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma

Legendary player Rohit Sharma helped Team India won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in June 2024. After that, India also won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in March 2025 under his captaincy.

India’s junior teams also continued this winning momentum. The Under-19 men’s team recently won the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup last month in Zimbabwe under the captaincy of Ayush Mhatre. Meanwhile, the Under-19 women’s team had earlier lifted their World Cup title in 2025 in Malaysia under Niki Prasad.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

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