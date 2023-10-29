Home

Rohit Sharma Survives Controversial DRS During Ind-Eng ODI World Cup Match at Lucknow – SEE REACTIONS

Ind vs Eng: The replays showed that the ball was missing the leg-stump and Rohit survived a scare.

Rohit Sharma DRS (Image: X Screengrab)

Lucknow: India captain Rohit Sharma has curbed his natural instincts on Sunday against England at Lucknow after India lost three wickets. With India in trouble, English pacer Mark Wood trapped Rohit in front in the 16th over. The umpire raised his finger as he felt the ball was crashing onto the leg-stump. Rohit went for the DRS straightaway realising his wicket was crucial at that point of time. The replays showed that the ball was missing the leg-stump and Rohit survived a scare. Now fans on social space are bashing the umpire for the poor decision against Rohit and some fans also feel the technology has been tampered with.

