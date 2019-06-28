After his controversial dismissal during India’s sixth game in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 versus West Indies, vice-captain Rohit Sharma has expressed his displeasure over the ordinary umpiring decision through a post on his official Twitter handle. Rohit shared a picture suggesting that he was not out in the match against West Indies in Manchester on Thursday.

Rohit posted a picture on Twitter which sought to convey that the third umpire wrongly gave him out. The 32-year-old defended himself publicly by taking a stand and has posted two images taken from different angles which clearly reveal a small but considerable gap between the bat and the ball, meaning he was actually not out. Here’s Rohit’s Tweet:



The 30-year-old was sent back to the pavilion in the sixth over of India’s innings. The right-hander looked to have missed the ball but wicket-keeper Shai Hope appealed for caught-behind. The on-field umpire adjudged him not out but West Indies decided to review it.

The ball pitched on a good length and jagged back sharply. Rohit left a gap between bat and pad and the ball sneaked through that.

There was confusion whether the ball had hit the pad or the bat. The snick-o-meter indicated there was a clear spike and the third umpire decided to overturn the decision and rule him out.

Rohit contributed with a knock of 18 runs, however half-centuries from Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni guided India to a competitive total of 268/7 in 50 overs. Later, Mohammed Shami picked up a four-wicket haul as India thumped Windies by 125 runs.