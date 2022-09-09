New Delhi: It was an intriguing sight at the Dubai International stadium as India captain Rohit Sharma interviewed former skipper Virat Kohli after his long overdue 71st international century on Thursday. Kohli smashed 122 not out off 61 balls to get his maiden T20 hundred and help India register a huge 101-run win over Afghanistan in the inconsequential Asia Cup match here.Also Read - Video: When Queen Elizabeth II Met Ex Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli, Netizen's Asked Him To Bring Back Kohinoor

Kohli hadn’t scored a century for India since November 2019, but had scored 1,012 runs at an average of 50.60 in T20Is before registering his landmark 71st international century on Thursday.

Kohli was promoted up the order and opened the innings with Rahul. The change worked as the batitng stalwart ended a 1021-day wait by scoring his 71st international ton — joint second-most across formats — with Australian legend Ricky Ponting.

India’s captain for Afghanistan’s match, KL Rahul, felt someone as talented as Kohli can score a century as an opener as well as at No.3 in the order.

“Obviously, Virat scoring runs is a huge bonus for the team, and the way he played against Afghanistan, I know he is very, very pleased with how he batted today. He has been working on his game and that worked beautifully (against Afghanistan). As a team, it is important for every player to get time out in the middle.”

By his own admission, it was for the first time in 10 years that Kohli had not held his bat for a month.

