World Cup 2019: Team India left for the UK in the wee hours of the night. Before departure, Rohit Sharma took to his social handles to post a picture with Kuldeep Yadav and Kedar Jadhav. He posted the picture and his fans came to know of his whereabouts. His wife Ritika Sajdeh, who is an ardent supporter of Hitman reacted on Rohit Sharma’s post. She wished the team all the best and was confident they would win the title and the cup would come to India. Her post read, “All the Best # TeamIndia For the # WC2019.”

Jet set World Cup ✈️ 🏟 😁 pic.twitter.com/K6FNvxxmbs — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 21, 2019

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma recently led Mumbai Indians to their fourth IPL crown. He is confident and fans would be hoping big things from him if he India off to a solid start, that will help the batsmen to follow.

Earlier, before leaving for the UK, India skipper Virat Kohli spoke to the press and highlighted the importance of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. He said they were the ‘pillars’ of the Indian bowling attack.

“In hindsight, if you look at it, someone like Kuldeep who has had so much success, it is important to see a period where things don’t go your way. We are glad that it happened in the IPL rather than during the World Cup,” Kohli said, firmly backing the spinner.

“So he had time to reflect and correct things and come into World Cup even stronger. We know the kind of skill set he possesses alongside (Yuzvendra) Chahal. They are two pillars of our bowling line up,” Kohli said at the World Cup pre-departure press conference here.