Rohit Sharma, Team India Ring in 2024 New Year, Arrive at Cape Town For 2nd Test – WATCH

SA vs IND: In the clip by the BCCI, Avesh Khan is also there, while KL Rahul hugs a fan.

Team India in Cape Town

Cape Town: So yes, Team India has arrived in Cape Town for the second and final Test of the two-match series. This is the New Year Test and it will take place at the Newlands. Rohit Sharma and his men arrived in the beautiful city on New Year. Mohammed Siraj also wished all fans on New Year. Now that the hosts have taken an unsaleable lead in the series, Team India would look to level it up with a win and leave the country on a high. In the clip by the BCCI, Avesh Khan is also there, while KL Rahul hugs a fan.

Avesh Khan has been added in the squad in place of an injured Mohammed Shami. Prasidh Krishna, as the third seam bowler, was not on the mark and hence the feeling is that Avesh may edge him to the XI. Avesh has been with the ‘A’ side in South Africa. Krishna looked far from impressive, conceding 93 runs in 20 overs while picking a wicket, Jasprit Bumrah was the only bowler who impressed.

The other change that is on the cards is – Ravindra Jadeja replacing Ravichandran Ashwin. The veteran off-spinner did not get any purchase at Centurion and could not make a big contribution with the bat as well.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

